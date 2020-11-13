Coronavirus Updates: US cases hit new record, many hospitals reaching capacity

California has now seen more than 1 million cases since the pandemic began, and hospitals are so stretched to their limits that one Michigan nurse says she was forced to treat a COVID patient in a storage room.
Meantime, the FDA has given emergency authorization to a new antibody treatment from drugmaker Eli Lilly.
Doctors are optimistic the treatment can prevent severe cases of COVID and take some stress off hospitals.
CityMD closing earlier due to long COVID testing lines, staff staying late
CityMD announced Friday that beginning Monday, all locations will be closing 90 minutes earlier due to long lines for coronavirus testing that have kept doctors and nurses at work far later than scheduled. CityMD will still attempt to see all those in line by closing time, but no new patients would be added after the designated hours.
"For months, our urgent care sites have been extraordinarily busy, seeing millions of patients for typical urgent care needs plus increasing numbers of people seeking medical evaluation and a COVID-19 test," CityMD said in an email sent to patients. "As you may have noticed, long lines are a daily fact at nearly every CityMD as we see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the region."
New York City schools may go all-remote next week
Mayor Bill de Blasio said parents and students should prepare for all-remote learning at New York City public schools as early as Monday the current spike of new coronavirus cases surpasses the predetermined threshold.
Jury service put on hold in New York state
No new prospective trial jurors (criminal or civil) will be summoned for jury service in New York until further notice because of the increase in COVID-19 cases and new directives from Governor Cuomo regarding indoor gatherings. Pending criminal and civil jury trials will continue to conclusion.
Restaurants top Connecticut study tracking sources of COVID-19 clusters
Cases of the novel coronavirus are surging in Connecticut, where about 80% of the state's population is now living under "red alert" status. And now, the state Department of Health is releasing results of a study investigating where COVID-19 is spreading. Health officials are keeping track of "epidemiologically-linked clusters" and then categorizing them by setting of exposure, and restaurants, workplace, home, and places of worship were the top four locations. Officials say when it came to restaurants as the top spreaders, nearly all of those cases were among workers. It's also worth noting that healthcare settings and institutions of higher learning were not included in the report.
NY restrictions ramp up
New York bars, restaurants and gyms will have to close their doors by 10 p.m. starting on Friday. At least one New York City councilman, Health committee chair Mark Levine, says indoor dining needs to be canceled. But the restaurant industry says there's no evidence indoor dining is causing the spike.
Murphy calls for municipalities to take action as COVID cases surge
With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surging in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy is rolling out new restrictions and empowering communities to take further action. New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to spot the spread of COVID-19. New restrictions also took effect on Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants. The positivity rate has hit 12% and more than 1,800 people are now in the hospital, the highest since early June.
Ivy League cancels winter sports
The Ivy League is canceling winter sports for the 2020-21 season, sources told ESPN. The conference is also postponing spring sports until at least the end of February and won't conduct competition for fall sports during the spring semester, sources said.
Nurse's heartbreaking message
Mexico is getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases in just the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Sergio Hernandez was one of those on the frontlines battling to try and save those who contracted COVID-19. But that battle came to an end when the virus he was fighting took his own life. "Because I will come back, this is not a goodbye. I am sure I will come back after a few days." These were some of the last words Hernandez recorded before he lost his short battle with the virus.
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message to those with COVID-19 fatigue
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a hopeful message for those suffering from COVID-19 fatigue: "The cavalry is coming" in the form of a vaccine and "help is really on the way." Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that vaccines being developed "are going to have a major positive impact" once they start being deployed in December and early into next year. He says he hopes by April, May and June "the ordinary citizen should be able to get" a vaccine. In the meantime, Fauci says there are fundamental things Americans can do to stem the spread of the deadly virus. They include "universal and uniform" wearing of masks, avoiding crowds, keeping social distance and washing hands. He says that sounds simple against a very difficult challenge but "it really does make a difference."
