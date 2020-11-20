COVID Live Updates: WHO panel advises against remdesivir use for hospitalized coronavirus patients

On Friday, a World Health Organization guidelines panel advised against using the antiviral remdesivir for hospitalized patients, saying there's no evidence it improves survival or avoids the need for breathing machines.
But in the U.S. and many other countries, the drug has been the standard of care since a major, government-led study found other benefits - it shortened recovery time for hospitalized patients by five days on average, from 15 days to 10.
Within the U.S., a federal guidelines panel and some leading medical groups have not endorsed two other therapies the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use -- Eli Lilly's experimental antibody drug and convalescent plasma, the blood of COVID-19 survivors. The groups say there isn't enough evidence to recommend for or against them.
New Rochelle now a yellow zone
New Rochelle, one of the first cities in the Tri-State Area that was hit hard by COVID-19, has now been designated a yellow zone as coronavirus cases continue to spike. New York State established the yellow COVID zone in parts of New Rochelle and in several other Westchester County communities. New Rochelle's zone covers about half of the 10801 zip code and a portion of the 10805 zip code. Within the yellow zone, restaurant dining is limited to four people per table, houses of worship are limited to 50% capacity, and non-residential gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 25 people. Gatherings at private homes are already limited to a maximum of 10 people state-wide.
Hoboken expands testing
The city of Hoboken is working to increase COVID-19 testing given the high demand. On Thursday, Hoboken reported 32 cases which represent a new record-high for a one-day increase in the city.
3 Giants test positive
The New York Giants announced that three players tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. The team said it was notified of the positive tests overnight and the players were immediately told to self-isolate. The team said the contact tracing process is underway. The Giants' office was already closed Friday because the team is on a bye week.
Bronx nurses march from hospital to cemetery to protest lack of PPE
Nurses at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx took to the streets Thursday because they say they're not prepared to handle a surge in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. The frontline workers say they're not being provided with adequate PPE and want an increase in the number of new nurses.
"We are here today because we are sounding the alarm," nurse Michelle Gonzalez said. "We are about to face a second COVID crisis in the Bronx, and we are not ready."
NYC Schools reopening plan in the works
New York City's entire public school system is closed for in-person learning through Thanksgiving as coronavirus rates continue to tick upward, and it could be the first domino to fall in a larger rollback of the city's reopening from the first wave of COVID-19. Many outraged parents are complaining that schools are shut down while businesses like bars and bowling alleys remain open, but city officials hinted that is likely to change soon. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that New York City would go to an orange zone if the positivity rate eclipses 3%, which would shutter indoor dining, gyms and other establishments.
Newark plans lockdown
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told residents he will be issuing a 10 day stay at home order, starting the day before Thanksgiving, advising "everybody close down" and get tested during that holiday period. The city will also close streets into the hard-hit Ironbound District at 8 p.m. Friday night and tomorrow to non-residents to enforce an existing curfew.
Pfizer asks FDA for emergency use of its COVID-19 shot
Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic -- but not until after a long, hard winter. The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.
Warning about online romance scams
It's simply one of the hottest scams in this age of COVID. Online romance scams, where a con artist impersonates someone, starts up a cyber-relationship, and then tries to bilk you out of your bucks. Last year, the FTC says more than $201 million were lost to romance scams. That's a year-to-year increase of 4%. That number's going to go higher as more of us are online during the pandemic. But 7 On Your Side has the telltale signs.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers for allegedly betting on COVID
Tyson Foods suspended top officials at its largest pork plant on Thursday and launched an investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a widespread coronavirus outbreak. The company's president and CEO, Dean Banks, said he was "extremely upset" about the allegations against managers at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa, saying they do not represent the company's values. He said Tyson has retained the law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct an investigation, which will be led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.
Trump administration rejects renewal of some Federal Reserve emergency loan programs
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he will not extend several emergency loan programs set up with the Federal Reserve, an action that could hamper the ability of the incoming Biden administration to gain important economic support from the central bank to deal with the ongoing pandemic. The decision drew a terse rebuke from the Fed. The central bank said it "would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy."
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
The country reached a grim but inevitable milestone Wednesday -- 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths. That's a quarter of a million Americans in just eight months. No one knows the loss more than families living in the Tri-State area, where close to 55,000 people from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have died of COVID-19 since March. That's enough to fill every single seat inside Yankee Stadium. 7 On Your Side Investigates analyzed death rate data for every community around the region to find the hardest hit areas.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
