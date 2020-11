Coronavirus Updates: All states increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations, ICU, ventilator use

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is now surpassing previous records across the country, with 144,000 new cases were reported Wednesday in the biggest increase yet.More than 65,000 Americans are now hospitalized with COVID-19 , an all-time high, and in fact, every state is now seeing increases in cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator use.Texas on Wednesday became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as the surge of COVID infections engulfs the country.The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, and while the CDC says "adopting universal masking can help avert future lockdowns," many cities and states still don't require masks.Cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in New Jersey, as the state reported its highest daily total in seven months ahead of new restriction set to take effect Thursday evening. Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday there were 3,877 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 260,430. There were 21 additional fatalities, raising the state death toll to 14,661. The single-day total was the highest since April 24, when 4,247 cases were reported."These numbers are devastating," Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted. "We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."Seton Hall University announced Wednesday they are pivoting to all-remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester. The university says all three of their campuses including South Orange, Newark and Nutley/Clifton will switch to remote learning beginning on Thursday, November 12.As average positivity rates in many parts of Staten Island have increased to as high as 5.2%, Gov. Cuomo announced that the greater part of Staten Island is now a yellow zone. All Catholic elementary schools in the Staten Island region will transition to remote learning starting Thursday and for the foreseeable future.The New Jersey Department of Health released updated guidance on indoor sports activities in conjunction with an Executive Order signed by Governor Murphy prohibiting interstate indoor K-12, club and league youth sports competitions. Executive Order No. 194 signed by Governor Murphy on Tuesday, takes effect as of 5 a.m. Thursday . Practices, inter-team games, scrimmages, and tournaments, both contact and non-contact, are permitted for Low, Medium and High Risk Sports in indoor and outdoor settings for in-state teams. Under Executive Order No. 194 and the updated guidance, indoor interstate youth sports competitions - including those operated by school-based, club and recreational programs - are suspended in New Jersey as of Thursday. The suspension applies to sports across all risk levels.A New York state senator is speaking out about his decision to participate in a vaccine trial for COVID-19 . Sen. Brad Hoylman said he has always been a supporter of vaccines and wanted to do his part. Hoylman still doesn't know if he got Pfizer's actual vaccine or a placebo.Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal learned that a staff member he had contact with at the workplace on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning this information, the Attorney General took a rapid COVID-19 test which came back positive; a follow-up PCR test, however, returned a negative result. The Attorney General, who is asymptomatic, is closely following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health guidance and is quarantining at home. Following established protocols, the Department of Law and Public Safety has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into close contact with the Attorney General during the potential infection window. The Attorney General will continue to perform his duties virtually while quarantined.The Suffolk County Health Department has issued an advisory about a potential COVID-19 exposure at two restaurants. Anyone who visited Mannino's Restaurant in Oakdale between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 and the Village Idiot Irish Pub in Oakdale between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 may have been exposed to the virus.White House political director Brian Jack and at least two other White House aides have the coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. At this point, at least 12 people have tested positive in President Trump's orbit have tested positive since White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive one week ago.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the closing of bars, restaurants and gyms daily by 10 p.m. that goes into effect starting Friday at 10 p.m. Curb-side pick up may continue after 10 p.m.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone