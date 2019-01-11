WABC-TV's "Operation 7: Save a Life", is dedicated to teaching New York area viewers about fire safety, but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront. As first responders continue to answer thousands of emergency calls, we need to do much more to get the word out and encourage people to take responsibility for their own safety.We'll hear about "Sound the Alarm," a Red Cross program that goes into the community to install free smoke detectors, and meet two of their volunteers who are 'paying it forward' after losing their homes and even a young son to fire.In response to a tragic fire in the Bronx caused by a child that killed 13 people, we'll hear about the FDNY's ongoing initiatives to reach out to children and parents alike with safety education including new Public Service Announcements in multiple languages. Another education initiative aimed at children - a new podcast featuring a retired firefighter and third grader from Brooklyn.We'll visit the NYC Fire Museum and their brand new learning center designed to teach children what to do in case of a fire with fun, hands on experiences, as well as provide something for the whole family - a nostalgic look at firefighting as far back as the 1700s. Looking ahead, the FDNY has added to their fleet of modern vehicles with "ASAPs", new mini-ambulances designed to operate in crowded Times Square, cutting down response times and helping save lives.Also in the show, the story of an inspiring grass roots organization begun after September 11th that continues to respond to the needs of our First Responders. And, looking back at November's freak snowstorm; AAA safety expert Robert Sinclair tells us how to prepare for emergencies on the road. A FEMA preparedness specialist helps us assemble a "Go Bag" in the event of a home evacuation.And we'll visit the William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at New York-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center, one of largest and most respected in the country. We'll meet a patient whose leg was saved by the expertise of skin grafts after a horrific pedestrian accident. Her story is one of medical expertise and personal resilience.