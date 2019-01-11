HEALTH & FITNESS

Watch our half hour special 'Operation 7: Save a Life' - Saturday, January 26th at 7pm

NEW YORK --
WABC-TV's "Operation 7: Save a Life", is dedicated to teaching New York area viewers about fire safety, but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront. As first responders continue to answer thousands of emergency calls, we need to do much more to get the word out and encourage people to take responsibility for their own safety.

We'll hear about "Sound the Alarm," a Red Cross program that goes into the community to install free smoke detectors, and meet two of their volunteers who are 'paying it forward' after losing their homes and even a young son to fire.

In response to a tragic fire in the Bronx caused by a child that killed 13 people, we'll hear about the FDNY's ongoing initiatives to reach out to children and parents alike with safety education including new Public Service Announcements in multiple languages. Another education initiative aimed at children - a new podcast featuring a retired firefighter and third grader from Brooklyn.

We'll visit the NYC Fire Museum and their brand new learning center designed to teach children what to do in case of a fire with fun, hands on experiences, as well as provide something for the whole family - a nostalgic look at firefighting as far back as the 1700s. Looking ahead, the FDNY has added to their fleet of modern vehicles with "ASAPs", new mini-ambulances designed to operate in crowded Times Square, cutting down response times and helping save lives.

Also in the show, the story of an inspiring grass roots organization begun after September 11th that continues to respond to the needs of our First Responders. And, looking back at November's freak snowstorm; AAA safety expert Robert Sinclair tells us how to prepare for emergencies on the road. A FEMA preparedness specialist helps us assemble a "Go Bag" in the event of a home evacuation.

And we'll visit the William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at New York-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center, one of largest and most respected in the country. We'll meet a patient whose leg was saved by the expertise of skin grafts after a horrific pedestrian accident. Her story is one of medical expertise and personal resilience.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthoperation 7: save a lifeoperation 7 save a life
HEALTH & FITNESS
NYC bill would require chains to post sugary food warning
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
'Wewalk' is a smart cane for visually impaired people
US cancer death rate reaches milestone: 25 years of decline
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man arrested in missing teen's abduction, parents' murder
Funeral for FDNY firefighter who fell to his death in Brooklyn
Body of baby at center of alleged fake kidnapping found
Female police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
5 men wanted for staging fight, causing panic at LI Walmart
Alleged peeping Tom brings ladder to Westchester home
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Timeline: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
Show More
Man gets 30 years in prison for killing NJ livery driver
LI couple arrested with drugs, weapons while 4 kids home
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Teacher breaks neck in Guatemala, being held until bill paid
Sleeping man stabbed in head with screwdriver on subway
More News