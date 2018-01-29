NEW YORK --This year marks the 20th anniversary of WABC's award-winning program, "Operation 7: Save a Life," but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront.
Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter brings us some indispensable tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the Emmy-award winning program, "Operation 7: Save a Life."
December was the deadliest month in decades, fire deaths increased overall in 2017 and first responders answered a record-setting number of emergencies. That means we have much more to do to get the word out about fire safety.
We hear from a renowned safety expert about how corporations are taking preparedness very seriously with on-the-job training in the workplace, learn some basic tips everyone should follow to keep their homes safe and find out how to avoid mistakes when giving information to 911 if you ever need call for help.
In response to a recent fire in the Bronx that killed 13 people and was caused by a child, we show you how the FDNY's Juvenile Fire Setters Intervention Program helps identify, educate and prevent fire play among youngsters. We'll also hear about a Red Cross initiative designed to teach children how to react in an emergency. "The Pillowcase Project" is a classroom-based exercise where students design their own personal 'go-bag' from pillowcases.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro tells us about "Pro Films", a brand new venture by the FDNY Foundation featuring Hollywood-caliber short films that tell inspiring stories of bravery, service and sacrifice of FDNY members. And we'll meet the subject of one of those films, a 33-year old dancer from Brooklyn whose life was saved due to quick thinking friends and a quick EMT FDNY response after she went into sudden cardiac arrest following a dance rehearsal.
We also meet Deputy Chief Tonya Boyd, the first African American woman to hold that position in the history of the department as well as visit the William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at New York-Presbyterian Medical Center, one of largest and most respected in the country, and find out how they are using a state-of-the art laser treatment to reduce scarring on burn patients.
Bill Ritter hosted the annual Operation Save a Life breakfast earlier last week.
Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life
Fire Safety - Kidde Smoke Alarms
FIGHTING FIRES ON THE FRONT END: HOME DEPOT & KIDDE DISTRIBUTE SMOKE ALARMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
10 TIPS FOR FIRE SAFETY
Red Cross
For FREE smoke alarms
877-Red-Cross or http:www.soundthealarm.org
The Pillowcase Project
For info about The Pillowcase Project:
http://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/resources-for-schools#Tips-for-School
http://www.redcross.org
Fire Department City of New York
www.nyc.gov/fdny
Twitter - @fdny
FDNY Pro films
www.fdnyfoundation.org
http://www.fdnypro.org/films/
(Subscription Service)
FDNY Juvenile Fire Starters Prevention Program
718-722-3600
http://www.fdnysmart.org/juvenile-fire-setters-intervention-program/
William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
http://www.nyp.org/clinical-services/burn-center