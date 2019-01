EMBED >More News Videos Operation 7: Save a Life - Segment 1.

EMBED >More News Videos Operation 7: Save a Life' - Segment 3

EMBED >More News Videos Teaching kids to think fire safety.

EMBED >More News Videos The history of the FDNY - at the NYC Fire Museum in Lower Manhattan.

WABC-TV's "Operation 7: Save a Life", is dedicated to teaching New York area viewers about fire safety, but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront. As first responders continue to answer thousands of emergency calls, we need to do much more to get the word out and encourage people to take responsibility for their own safety.New York City Fire Museum278 Spring Street, New York, New YorkAAA - Automobile Club of AmericaFEMAFEMA (Spanish): www.listo.gov New York CityNew JerseyFEMA Mobile APPRed Cross 'Sound the Alarm"If you need a smoke alarm, the Red Cross can help. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org or call 877 RED CROSS to have these free lifesaving devices installed in your home.FDNY PodCastWilliam Randolph Hearst Burn Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical CenterFriends of Firefighters199 Van Brunt StreetBrooklyn, New York