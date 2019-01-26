HEALTH & FITNESS

Watch our half hour special 'Operation 7: Save a Life'

Bill Ritter reports on the half-hour special "Operation 7: Save a Life."

NEW YORK --
WABC-TV's "Operation 7: Save a Life", is dedicated to teaching New York area viewers about fire safety, but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront. As first responders continue to answer thousands of emergency calls, we need to do much more to get the word out and encourage people to take responsibility for their own safety.

PART 1:
Operation 7: Save a Life - Segment 1.

PART 2:
PART 3:

Operation 7: Save a Life' - Segment 3

PART 4:

Featured in our show:

New York City Fire Museum
278 Spring Street, New York, New York
www.nycfiremuseum.org

AAA - Automobile Club of America
https://northeast.aaa.com

FEMA
www.ready.gov
Twitter.com/femaregion2
Emergency Supply List

FEMA (Spanish): www.listo.gov
https://www.fema.gov/media-library-data/1391800994846-0a5f90f55e2c3b9bafae1d3a692f50e6/2014_checklist_es.pdf

New York City
https://www1.nyc.gov/site/em/ready/ready-new-york.page
Twitter.com/nycoem
Facebook.com/NYCemergencymanagement

New Jersey
ready.nj.gov
Twitter.com/readynj
Facebook.com/readynewjersey

FEMA Mobile APP
https://www.fema.gov/mobile-app

Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm"
If you need a smoke alarm, the Red Cross can help. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org or call 877 RED CROSS to have these free lifesaving devices installed in your home.
FDNY PodCast
www.fdnysmart.org/listen

William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
http://www.nyp.org/clinical-services/burn-center

Friends of Firefighters
https://friendsoffirefighters.org
199 Van Brunt Street
Brooklyn, New York

Teaching kids to think fire safety.

The history of the FDNY - at the NYC Fire Museum in Lower Manhattan.

