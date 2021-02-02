Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: California to announce county tier changes, COVID-19 vaccine update

By Alix Martichoux
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at noon Tuesday to give an update on county reopening tiers and the COVID-19 vaccine.

We'll be streaming the press conference live. Check back at noon to watch and read updates.

As of Tuesday morning, all but four California counties are in the most restrictive purple tier. Ghaly hinted last week that could soon change, as the state was monitoring several counties' eligibility to change tiers and reopen further.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Ghaly is also expected to give an update on California's coronavirus vaccine rollout. Frustrations have been mounting for weeks as eligible seniors struggle to secure a vaccine appointment and providers say they aren't receiving nearly enough doses to keep up with demand.

Ghaly will likely face questions about California's limited vaccine supply and other coronavirus issues at the noon press conference. We'll update this story as we learn more.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesgavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
