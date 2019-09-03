Health & Fitness

Doctors say watching scary movies can increase heart rate, blood flow and adrenaline

By ABC7.com staff
The Halloween season isn't too far off and that means plenty of frights and scares. But what do things like scary movies do to your body?

Cardiologist Dr. Regis Fernandes at the Mayo Clinic says when you get spooked, your heart rate increases, your blood flows faster to your muscles and your adrenaline spikes.

It's similar to the fight-or-flight instinct - or your body's response to exercise.

Dr. Fernandes says watching scary movies is unlikely to hurt healthy people, but you shouldn't trade in your gym membership for films.
