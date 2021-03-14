Coronavirus NY: Weddings set to resume Monday in New York

Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people per event and must notify local health departments of large events, above the social gathering limit, in advance.
The social gathering limit was recently increased to up to 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors.
All patrons must be tested prior to the event, must sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing, and must wear masks at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.
Additionally, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household or family seated at the same table.
Even then, the rules say, dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own "dancing areas or zones" - spaces that should be at least 36 square feet (3.3 square meters) in size and positioned at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart from other dance zones and tables.
There's no switching dance zones, either.
Happy couples can still take a twirl for a ceremonial first dance, and other couples can join in, but they must all stay 6 feet apart.
Live music performers and other entertainers are allowed, but if they're unmasked or playing a wind instrument, they must be separated from attendees by 12 feet (4 meters) or an appropriate physical barrier.
MORE NEWS | 89-year-old New Yorker gets vaccine so he can get back to dancing
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question