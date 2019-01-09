'Wewalk' is a smart cane for visually impaired people

NEW YORK (WABC) --New technology is providing high-tech help for those who are visually impaired.
The "Wewalk" smart cane is on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
It's the first upgrade to the cane since its invention.
It uses ultrasonic sensors to detect objects not just on the ground, but as high as chest level. It uses vibrations to warn the user.
The cane can also pair with smart phones and get navigation data from Google Maps.
It's on sale for $350.
