Coronavirus News: Queens karaoke bar ordered to shut down over COVID violations

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A karaoke bar in Queens has now been ordered to shut down over COVID violations.

Authorities say deputies saw patrons leaving the Platinum Lounge in Flushing through a nearby junkyard.

About 40 people were found inside - many not wearing masks. There were also many people sitting at the bar with drinks and no food.

The bar does not have a liquor license.

The Platinum Lounge is the city's fifth karaoke bar to close of COVID violations in under a month.

