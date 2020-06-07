Reopen News: What Phase 1 reopening means for NYC

As many as 400,000 workers could begin returning to work during Phase 1.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced late Sunday that to help out with the reopening efforts, Alternate Side Parking will be canceled from June 8 until June 21.
The city has been the epicenter of the crisis with 205,000 people infected and 22,000 lives lost since the pandemic began.
There are still boarded businesses in Time Square because of the George Floyd protests, but the curfew has been lifted a day early, the mayor said on Sunday.
Retail stories can reopen with curbside. Retailers won't be allowed to have customers inside for another couple of weeks. Construction work can resume with added safety features. Manufacturers can also get back to work with precautions.
The MTA is prepared with new social distancing guidelines in place. Hand sanitizer will be available at stations, while subway stations trains and busses will continue to be sanitized overnight.
New signage with the updated rules will be up in stations like the MTA is asking the public to where masks. Anyone not wearing a mask in mass transit will be provided one.
The MTA is expecting ridership to only be at about 20 percent on Monday.
WHAT TO KNOW FOR PHASE 1 OF REOPENING IN NYC:
When will New York City begin to reopen?
New York City is set to reopen on June 8.
What businesses are authorized to reopen?
Businesses that may start or expand operations in NYC on June 8 include retail, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade.
Retail businesses authorized to reopen for curbside and in-store pick up:
- Clothing stores
- Direct selling establishments
- Electronics and appliance stores
- Electronic shopping and mail-order houses
- Furniture and home furnishing stores
- Florists
- General merchandise stores
- Health and personal care stores
- Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
- Lawn and garden supplies stores
- Office supplies, stationery, and gift stores
- Used merchandise stores
- Shoe stores
- Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and bookstores
- Other miscellaneous store retailers
Construction industry authorized to reopen:
- Building equipment contractors
- Building finishing contractors
- Foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors
- Highway, street and bridge construction
- Land subdivision
- Nonresidential building construction
- Residential building construction
- Utility system construction
Manufacturing businesses authorized to reopen:
- Apparel manufacturing
- Computer and electronic product manufacturing
- Electric lighting manufacturing
- Fabricated metal product manufacturing
- Leather and allied product manufacturing
- Machinery manufacturing
- Nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing
- Paper manufacturing
- Petroleum and coal products manufacturing
- Plastics and rubber products manufacturing
- Printing and related support activities
- Textile mills
- Textile product mills
Wholesale Trade businesses authorized to reopen:
- Apparel, piece goods, and notions merchant wholesalers
- Chemical and allied products merchant wholesalers
- Furniture and home furnishing merchant wholesalers
- Household appliances and electrical and electronic goods merchant wholesalers
- Machinery, equipment, and supplies merchant wholesalers
- Metal and mineral (except petroleum) merchant wholesalers
- Paper and paper product merchant wholesalers
- Professional and commercial equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
- Wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers
- Miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers
- Miscellaneous nondurable goods merchant wholesalers
How do I know if businesses will be safe?
New York state requires employers to conduct employee health screening. The staff will be reminded to monitor their health closely and stay home if sick. Staff who arrive to work sick or become sick at work will be sent home immediately. Employers should relax leave policies to encourage staff to stay home until they meet the criteria for ending self-isolation. It is also essential to promote physical distancing, good hand hygiene and regular use of face coverings - these precautions are essential to protecting against the spread of COVID-19, especially if someone is sick but does not have symptoms.
