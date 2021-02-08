coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: When New Yorkers with health problems can begin making COVID vaccine appointments

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting the week of Feb. 15, New York state will use excess hospital supply to open vaccine eligibility to those with preexisting conditions.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday people with comorbidities can begin making appointments at state mass vaccination sites on Feb. 14 for appointments beginning Feb. 15.

Local health departments will determine how, where and when to schedule appointments in their jurisdictions beginning Feb 15.

Examples of comorbidities (individuals age 16+) include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary diseases
- Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Immunocompromised state
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

- Cerebrovascular disease
- Neurologic conditions
- Liver disease

Cuomo says residents must have a doctor's letter or other verification of comorbidity, including medical information evidencing comorbidity or a signed certification.

Officials warn the portal will experience issues on state sites due to the volume of appointments.

Last Friday, he made the announcement on opening up vaccine eligibility by Feb. 15 for people with certain health problems that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Cuomo said the state will come up with enough vaccine by reallocating remaining doses set aside for hospital workers. He said about three-fourths of hospital workers have received a first dose, and that hospitals will have one more week to get more staff vaccinated before the state will reallocate doses to local governments to use for people with comorbidities.
The governor pointed to data suggesting nearly all people who have died from COVID-19 had other serious health conditions.

