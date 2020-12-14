When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st

COVID-19 FAQ: Your top 7 vaccine questions, answered
Who goes first?
The first doses of a vaccine were made available in December 2020.
Those first shots are earmarked for those who are at highest risk of infection, health care workers and nursing home residents.
Because the first vaccines require two separate shots 21 days apart, the second batch of vaccines delivered in January 2021 will likely go to those same people.
By February, the next round of vaccinations are expected.
The CDC recommends these shots be given to the next highest-risk people.
RELATED: Here's how many COVID-19 vaccine doses your county is getting in 1st round of shipments
That includes:
- People over the age of 65
- People with medical conditions that put them at risk of death if infected
- Essential workers, like those employed in education, food, transportation and law enforcement.
Again, because it will take two doses - it will likely take two months to vaccinate that round of people.
One thing to keep in mind, if you've been infected with the coronavirus, you'll likely need to wait until the next round of vaccinations. That's because people who have already had the virus, likely already have some immunity, according to health experts.
RELATED: FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
By April, the next round of vaccinations will be distributed to everyone else. Healthy, nonessential workers younger than 65, will begin receiving the vaccine by springtime.
At that rate, most Americans could be vaccinated by early summer.
But that doesn't mean life will immediately go back to normal, or that the virus will go away, but, we will be one step closer.
Until then, keep your distance, keep washing your hands, and keep safe.
VIDEO: 1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic