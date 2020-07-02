Coronavirus News: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University did a study to see which works best to protect people around you.
Different fabrics, construction and fit - they put a wide variety of face coverings to the test, such as a bandanna, a loosely folded cotton handkerchief, the popular homemade double-layer cotton covering, and an over-the-counter cone style.
In the lab, the single layer bandana performed the worst, with respiratory droplets still traveling more than 3.5 feet. They also lingered in the air.
The best option was the homemade two-layer mask made of quilting cotton, a more densely woven fabric.
Droplets traveled up and down from the inside, but only 2.5 inches forward.
But ABC Medical Editor Dr. Jen Ashton says take this study with a grain a salt as the simulation is in a lab.
In the real world, wind, humidity and other factors can play role.
"To be clear we are at a stage when anything is better than nothing," said Ashton.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address