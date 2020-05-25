Health & Fitness

WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns

LONDON -- The World Health Organization said that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine - the malaria drug U.S. President Trump said he is taking - from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.

In a news briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet, that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems than those that were not, there would be "a temporary pause" on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial.


"This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19," Tedros said, adding that the drugs are accepted treatments for people with malaria or auto-immune diseases.

Other treatments in the study, including the experimental drug remdesivir and an HIV combination therapy, are still being pursued.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshydroxychloroquineworld health organizationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car convoys, virtual ceremonies mark Memorial Day in NY, NJ, CT
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing out of hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
LI beaches open for holiday, region on track to reopen Wednesday
Mid-Hudson Region preps for Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
Murphy attends wreath-laying ceremony, beaches open in NJ
Show More
'Freedom March of NJ' protest held at Jersey Shore
Beware of ravenous rats, CDC warns
What reopens in New York this week?
NY provides death benefits for public heroes who died of COVID-19
Virtual Fleet Week New York marks Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News