GLAM LAB

Why is everyone going nuts for this face mask?

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Why is everyone going nuts for this face mask?

The South Korean all-in-one mask claims to brighten, tighten and contour in just 30 minutes!

Johanna C. Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Hanacure face mask blew up all over social media.

From celebs, to beauty bloggers, all of the sudden it was everywhere!

It makes you look like a character straight from a horror film; is it worth it for the results?

The South Korean all-in-one mask claims to brighten, tighten and contour in just 30 minutes.

In this episode of Glam Lab, I put it to the test. Check out the video to see what all the buzz is about!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbeauty & lifestyleglam laboriginalsbeautyNew York CityManhattanNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GLAM LAB
Korean skin care: Why is it the best?
Is professional teeth whitening really worth it?
Foot Detox Pads: Health or Hoax?
What is dermaplaning?
More glam lab
HEALTH & FITNESS
Student at New Rochelle school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Korean skin care: Why is it the best?
Legionella bacteria found in all but 3 schools in NJ town
CDC: 80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Senate committee to vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Amber Alert: 12-year-old girl still missing, 1 man charged
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old away from father, shoot him
Search warrant served at Cher's Malibu home; arrest made
Staten Island man claims $245.6 million Powerball jackpot
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Neighborhood angered over city's plans to put high-rise jail
Suspects armed with syringe take off with boxer shorts
Show More
Man attempts to carjack mother with baby in backseat
Miracle in Micronesia after crash landing in lagoon
Student at New Rochelle school diagnosed with tuberculosis
Man wanted for throwing puppy onto Bronx street
School official on dress code change: 'Girls ruin everything'
More News