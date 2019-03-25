TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- With votes scheduled for Monday in Trenton, there will soon be an answer to whether a push to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey succeeds, or goes up in smoke.
Governor Murphy made more calls this weekend to lobby lawmakers.
As of Friday, there were not enough votes in the state Senate to pass the legislation.
The State Assembly appeared to be just a couple of votes away.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Will New Jersey legalize recreational marijuana Monday?
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News