Will New Jersey legalize recreational marijuana Monday?

By Eyewitness News
TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- With votes scheduled for Monday in Trenton, there will soon be an answer to whether a push to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey succeeds, or goes up in smoke.

Governor Murphy made more calls this weekend to lobby lawmakers.

As of Friday, there were not enough votes in the state Senate to pass the legislation.

The State Assembly appeared to be just a couple of votes away.

