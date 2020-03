Coronavirus News: With long lines and supplies low, testing may change in NJ

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bergen Community College is one of two state testing sites and each day- they've reached capacity very quickly.For the second day in a row, the line was long before dawn.Testing sites like this might not be open much longer.Governor Murphy saying they might go from mass testing to targeted testing as they run low on materials.The state has more than 2,800 cases and 27 deaths.More testing site are opening. Hudson County will open a designated testing center for the COVID-19 Virus at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus on Tuesday.The new testing center will provide a by-appointment service only by calling 201-388-1097.Another facility opened on Monday at the PNC Arts Center in Monmouth County. Union County is also expected to open a site at Kean University.