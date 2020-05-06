Coronavirus News: Woman discharged after 1 month in rehab in Brooklyn for COVID-19

Hospital staff at Atrium Rehabilitation Center Facility in Brooklyn gave Alice a rousing sendoff through the halls to meet her daughter at the entrance of the building on Tuesday.
Alice was able to recover with the help of the heroic medical staff.
Alice's daughter was so thrilled to see her mother, and she couldn't wait to kiss her.
