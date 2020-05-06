coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Woman discharged after 1 month in rehab in Brooklyn for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was grateful to be discharged following one month in rehabilitation after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hospital staff at Atrium Rehabilitation Center Facility in Brooklyn gave Alice a rousing sendoff through the halls to meet her daughter at the entrance of the building on Tuesday.

Alice was able to recover with the help of the heroic medical staff.

Alice's daughter was so thrilled to see her mother, and she couldn't wait to kiss her.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalcommunitynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
What you need to know about tonight's subway shutdown
Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place
de Blasio says Trump, 'seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back'
NYPD: Officer punched in face during arrest in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary on June 23
Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, Supreme Court says
NYPD: Officer punched in face during arrest in NYC
Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place
AccuWeather: Cool with light rain possible
Show More
Hoboken moves forward with plan to reopen city parks
Man in custody after 2 stabbed on bus in Manhattan
Cuomo on reopening, 'How much is a human life worth?'
What you need to know about tonight's subway shutdown
de Blasio says Trump, 'seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back'
More TOP STORIES News