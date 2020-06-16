Coronavirus News: Woman goes home from hospital after spending 6 weeks fighting COVID-19

Mayra Berrios-Cortez, 56, went home Monday after weeks at the Throgs Neck Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was cheered on by the center's staff, her husband and children.
When she first arrived at the facility on May 1, she couldn't walk or use her hands.
She is now able to walk again -- with a cane, stand on her own and raise her arms.
She thanked the nurses she said made her laugh every single day.
