Woman joyfully celebrates after all-clear from breast cancer

Lakesha Ball celebrated the end of her cancer treatments by passionately ringing the "Hope Bell."

Lakesha Ball and her family celebrated the end of her cancer treatments by ringing the "Hope Bell" at Maryland Proton Treatment Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to Storyful, Ball was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2017 and was given the all-clear two weeks ago.

Ball's daughter, M'Rhaiyah Mitchell, recorded the video and posted it to her Instagram account with the caption, "Today my Mom Is CANCER FREE...Today my mother RUNG THAT BELL."
