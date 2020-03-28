Coronavirus News: Woman leaves messages of hope outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- As many hospitals in the area are battling the war against the coronavirus pandemic, little messages of hope help remind medical personnel of their purpose.At the Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn, scattered outside are signs of hope greeting nurses, and reminding doctors how much they matter.Linda Storace is the woman behind the messages of gratitude. Storace says it's a small gesture that can fuel doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to keep pushing forward in what feels like an endless battle."They're angels on earth," Storace said. "I just wanted them to know how valuable they are right now."Storace explained that creating these messages of gratitude has a personal meaning.Her sister, 68, was a nurse in Brooklyn and a cancer survivor who passed away almost a year ago from pneumonia.Storace has no doubt her sister would have put herself at risk to save those affected by COVID-19 despite her vulnerability to the virus."She was just always kind to everybody. Everyone that met her loved her," Storace said. "She had a contagious laugh, just a very kind and giving person."Storace says the idea came to her after a friend suggested it. Maybe her sister's spirit helped nudge that friend along."I wasn't even actually thinking about how they would feel. Like I never really thought about the effect it would have on them after," Storace said. "Something just wanted me to go down the block and put those up."The hospital staff is grateful; sometimes, a little thank you can last a lifetime.