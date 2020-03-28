coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Woman leaves messages of hope outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- As many hospitals in the area are battling the war against the coronavirus pandemic, little messages of hope help remind medical personnel of their purpose.

At the Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn, scattered outside are signs of hope greeting nurses, and reminding doctors how much they matter.

Linda Storace is the woman behind the messages of gratitude. Storace says it's a small gesture that can fuel doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to keep pushing forward in what feels like an endless battle.

"They're angels on earth," Storace said. "I just wanted them to know how valuable they are right now."

Storace explained that creating these messages of gratitude has a personal meaning.

Her sister, 68, was a nurse in Brooklyn and a cancer survivor who passed away almost a year ago from pneumonia.

Storace has no doubt her sister would have put herself at risk to save those affected by COVID-19 despite her vulnerability to the virus.

"She was just always kind to everybody. Everyone that met her loved her," Storace said. "She had a contagious laugh, just a very kind and giving person."

Storace says the idea came to her after a friend suggested it. Maybe her sister's spirit helped nudge that friend along.

"I wasn't even actually thinking about how they would feel. Like I never really thought about the effect it would have on them after," Storace said. "Something just wanted me to go down the block and put those up."

The hospital staff is grateful; sometimes, a little thank you can last a lifetime.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
FDNY, NYPD feeling the impact of coronavirus on two fronts
Group serving seniors 'Stir Fry Meals on Wheels' in NYC
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
MTA worker killed in NYC subway fire, person being questioned
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
A look inside one NYC digital classroom amid COVID-19
Mayor de Blasio says city could be shut down into May
Show More
FDNY, NYPD feeling the impact of coronavirus on two fronts
Brooklyn companies switch gears to manufacture PPE face masks
NJ reports 8,825 COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths
More than 8,000 COVID-19 cases on Long Island, 57 deaths
Italy surpasses China, US in coronavirus case total
More TOP STORIES News