Coronavirus Update: Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey, vanishes

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Newark are searching for a woman who tested positive for coronavirus, but then vanished.The woman checked herself into East Orange General Hospital on Saturday for a COVID-19 screening and tested positive.She apparently gave hospital workers a fake name and Newark address.City health authorities responded to that address and found no-one there who knew her or of her.The city is urging the woman to report to the East Orange General Hospital, as she poses a public health risk to herself and the community.Officials say people getting tested or treated should give complete and accurate information to medical staff. They say they should not be afraid to do so.Mayor Baraka and Director of Health and Community Wellness Dr. Mark Wade, M.D., will hold a Virtual Town Hall with city residents tonight, Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. The Virtual Town Hall will discuss the health impact of Coronavirus on Newark, steps the city is taking to address it, and measures residents can take to protect themselves.Residents can call in to the Town Hall at (855)-756-7520 Ext.56949# to ask questions.Additionally, the event will be broadcast live on the City's Facebook page and on NewarkTV 78 on Altice and Channel 28 on FIOS.