Health & Fitness

Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57

CONCORD, N.H. -- A New Hampshire woman who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has now given birth to a son - at age 57.

Barbara Higgins also had a brain tumor of her own while trying to get pregnant and had it removed.

Higgins and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been grieving for their late daughter Molly.

In recent years, the couple, who also have an older daughter, thought about having another child. They found an in vitro fertilization clinic in Boston that worked with them.

Higgins gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack on Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

"Yes, I'm scared and I'm anxious, but I'm so excited," Higgins told the Concord Monitor for a story published Friday.

Higgins, an avid runner who has been a high school track coach, said she did weight training until the day she went into labor.

In addition to Higgins' struggles with her brain tumor, Banzhoff, 65, had been living with kidney disease and underwent a transplant.

According to Guinness World Records, the oldest woman to give birth was 66-year-old Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, who had twins in Spain in 2006.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbirthchild deathtumorbabybabiesbirth parentsrare birthpregnancyfertilitypregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt for suspect after 1 injured in Rockland County shooting
NY unveils digital 'Excelsior' pass to help businesses, venues reopen
Community honors firefighter killed in Spring Valley blaze
NYC housing inspector delivers racist letter to Asian tenants
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
How gap insurance saved a driver thousands after her car was totaled
Show More
5 hurt when car jumps curb, hits pedestrian after NYC crash
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
ABC7 Unite: New book series for kids tackles hard-to-discuss topics
Here's how to get a free mini cheesecake from Junior's
Cuomo under fire from some in NYC as top aide speaks out
More TOP STORIES News