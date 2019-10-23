How the BRCA gene is changing the conversation on breast reconstruction

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We have all heard of the BRCA gene, but if it doesn't run in your family, or you're not directly faced with it... how much do you really know?
For starters, did you know BRCA simply stands for the Breast Cancer Gene? It's a gene mutation that can cause unrepairable DNA damage in cells which increases the chance of developing cancer.
The statistics are truly alarming. If a parent has the BRCA gene, their child as a 50% chance of inheriting it. If you do inherit the BRCA gene, you can have anywhere from a 50%-85% risk of developing Breast Cancer.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Glam Lab sits down with Samantha Gimbel to really get an understanding of the severity of this gene.
Samantha is a full-time working mom of three who tested positive for the BRCA1 gene. She knew she had to get tested after her mother tested positive for it as well.
Both women decided to proactively get a double mastectomy. It is a decision many women can't fathom facing... to play a waiting game with cancer or completely remove your breasts.
However, for many other women, this decision is a harsh reality.
Sam's breast doctor Dr. Aviva Preminger, quickly put her mind at ease. Dr. Preminger brings a cosmetic eye to reconstructive breast surgery and assures women, they have the chance to live cancer-free with a great set of new boobs!
Together, Sam and Dr. Preminger want all women to know that the fear of getting cancer truly outweighs the fear of surgery.
To hear their story, check out this very special episode of Glam Lab!
For a further look at the stellar advancements in genetic testing and breast reconstruction surgery, check out NewBeauty's article on how the conversation on breast reconstruction is changing.
