HEALTH & FITNESS

Nebraska woman's runny nose turned out to be fluid leaking from her brain

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman in Nebraska had what appeared to be a runny nose for two years and the condition turned out to be much more serious.

NEBRASKA --
A woman in Nebraska had what appeared to be a runny nose for two years, but the condition turned out to be much more serious.

Kendra Jackson headed to her checkup appointment at Nebraska Medicine. She said the team at the center changed her life.

"Everywhere I went I always had a box of Puffs," she said. "Always stuffed in my pocket."

It all started with a runny nose that wouldn't stop. In 2013, Jackson suffered head trauma in a car accident. But doctors kept telling her the runny nose was probably allergies.

"I knew something was wrong," she said. "I knew it."

At Nebraska Medicine, she was diagnosed with a CSF leak, which stands for cerebral spinal fluid. Brain fluid was leaking through her nose, about half a pint a day, and it was impacting her life.

"I couldn't sleep," she said. "I was like a zombie. I was up all night."

If left untreated, brain fluid leaks can lead to serious infections. In the past, specialists would have to perform brain surgery to fix them - but not anymore.

"We do kind of a minimally invasive approach, where we go through the nostrils, through the nose," Dr. Christine Barnes said. "It's very similar to what we use in the OR to repair the leak."

One week after the operation, Jackson said she felt amazing.

"I could tell a great big difference," she said. "A great big difference."

Jackson will have a few more checkups to monitor the pressure in her head, but she expects she'll make a full recovery.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthallergiescar accidentdoctorsbizarreNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News