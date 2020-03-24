Coronavirus News: Workers at 4 Westchester Shop Rite locations test positive for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Shop Rite supermarkets in four Westchester County locations confirmed on their Facebook pages that an associate at each store has a confirmed case of coronavirus.The stores are in Bedford Hills, New Rochelle, Thornwood and Yonkers."There are a number of different industries that are determined to be essential for which people are still working, which means they still are potentially able to get the virus," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.Shop Rite said in their Facebook posts that the stores have implemented CDC protocols to reduce the spread of the virus and that the store employees are no longer in the workplace.Other workers who may have had contact have been notified and asked to self quarantine, and they have implemented an enhanced sanitation process of all work spaces and common areas.Company officials were contacted but have not responded to requests for further comment."Under the protocol we have now, whenever there is a person that tests positive, that the people who are in immediate proximity to them, if their work is considered essential and they have to go to work, then we should test those people," Latimer said.Shoppers were surprised to hear about the four cases."I think it will make you think twice before going shopping," one said.Others wondered if virus testing should be expanded to food store employees."Behind the health care workers, the doctors and nurses and that kind of thing, yes, they would be next," another said.Some shoppers said they have noticed changes in the stores."They have people wiping down the contact surfaces," a customer said. "I believe they don't put people necessarily at risk. They practice social distancing."The stores were all open and busy with shoppers Tuesday.