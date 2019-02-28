HEALTH & FITNESS

World's smallest baby goes home from Japan hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

World's smallest baby goes home from Japan hospital

TOKYO, Japan --
The world's smallest baby has left Tokyo's Keio University Hospital after several months of nutrition management.

The baby boy was reported to have weighed only 268 grams at birth, which is a little over half a pound.

After five months of nutrition management, the baby's weight increased to 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Once he was sent home, he became the world's smallest baby born to be sent home from the hospital healthy.

Before him, the record was held by a baby boy in Germany who weighed 274 grams at his birth in 2009.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbabybaby deliveryu.s. & worldjapan
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
7 On Your Side helps cancer survivors fight for coverage
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
1 dead, 10 hurt including firefighters in Staten Island fire
Commute still impacted after deadly LIRR accident
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
Funeral being held for mom killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Show More
3 women tied up in terrifying Bronx home invasion
Michael Jackson's brothers say 'Leaving Neverland' neglects facts
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
NYCHA impersonator burns man with hot knife in robbery
MTA approves fare, toll hikes, keeps base at $2.75
More News