Health & Fitness

Yonkers mayor to call for citywide ban on flavored e-cigarettes

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The mayor of Yonkers is set to call for a citywide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

Mayor Mike Spano plans on submitting legislation to the city council to ban the products.

This comes after the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory on e-cigarette use among youths.

E-cigarettes are the most commonly used nicotine delivery system among young adults.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyonkerswestchester countye cigarettesvaping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way hit-and-run crash in front of Brooklyn school injures 4
First day of school for NYC public school students
LIVE | Hurricane Dorian moves up US coast to Carolinas
911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
NJ hospital leads fight against opioid crisis
Man wanted for kissing 12-year-old girl in NYC elevator
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Cooler and drier
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
A rare two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey
Doc Gooden reaches no jail plea deal in drug possession case
Teens wanted after elderly man punched in face in East Village
More TOP STORIES News