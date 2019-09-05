Yonkers mayor to call for citywide ban on flavored e-cigarettes

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The mayor of Yonkers is set to call for a citywide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.Mayor Mike Spano plans on submitting legislation to the city council to ban the products.This comes after the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory on e-cigarette use among youths.E-cigarettes are the most commonly used nicotine delivery system among young adults.----------