Yonkers mayor to call for citywide ban on flavored e-cigarettes

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The mayor of Yonkers is set to call for a citywide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
Mayor Mike Spano plans on submitting legislation to the city council to ban the products.
This comes after the U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory on e-cigarette use among youths.
E-cigarettes are the most commonly used nicotine delivery system among young adults.
