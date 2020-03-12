Coronavirus: Yonkers schools closed after 6 positive COVID-19 tests in city

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced several closures and cancellations of city sponsored events and programs in its efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Quezada and the Yonkers Board of Trustees also announced all Yonkers Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13, as a Superintendent's Conference day for teachers and administrators to develop school-based instructional continuity plans."The Westchester Department of Health recently notified us that Yonkers currently has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus, none of which are directly linked to our schools," Spano said. "Out of an abundance of caution as our area continues to manage the spread of COVID-19, Yonkers will cancel non-essential programs/facilities to limit public interaction among residents, especially ones involving those who are at high risk of contracting the virus. We will continue to monitor the impact of this pandemic and continue to reassess these programs and facilities in the coming weeks."Effective immediately, the following programs/events will be canceled through March 27:--Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation Senior Recreational Programs at Cola Community Center, Scotti Community Center, Bernice Spreckman Community Center, Nodine Community Center, and Nepperhan Community Center.--Senior Centers at non-parks facilities at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian, St. Mark's Hall, Runyon House, Northeast Jewish Center, Nepperhan Community Center and Our Lady of Fatima--Little Learners Program located at the Cola, Scotti, Spreckman Community Centers and Will Library--All Parks Community Recreation and Developmentally Disabled Programs at Parks Facilities--All indoor Parks Department program permits at Yonkers Public Schools--All public programs scheduled at all Yonkers Public Library branches--All Mayor Advisory Boards Meetings--Mayor's Mobile Tax Offices--E.J. Murray's Skating Rink--Coyne Park Rifle Range--City of Yonkers events through the end of March including Women of Distinction Ceremony, Yonkers Senior Spring Dance and the Yonkers Annual Skating Exhibition----------