Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog

Updated an hour ago

HARTLAND, Wisconsin -- Thousand of dogs from across the world are writing letters to a very special little girl.Emma Mertens is a 7-year-old girl who is fighting a brain tumor, but she's asking for letters from your pups.Her family says dogs always make her smile, but she's never had a pet.Now, she's friends with dogs all over the globe. More than 50,000 dogs have written to Emma.If you and your dog would like to send her a letter, you can do so here: Emma Mertens, P.O. Box 230, Hartland, WI 53029----------