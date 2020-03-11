Health & Fitness

Your coronavirus COVID-19 questions answered here

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Medical experts will be back answered your questions about coronavirus symptoms and precautions LIVE during Eyewitness News.

Guests answering questions:

Dr. Sorana Segal-Maurer, Infectious Disease, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Dr. Marta Feldmesser, Chief, Infectious Disease, Lenox Hill Hospital - Lenox Hill

Dr. Tania Mucci-Elliott, Infectious disease allergy and immunology, Internal Medicine - NYU

Important tips for protecting yourself from coronavirus
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.

The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.
