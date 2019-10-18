Health & Fitness

Over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada

Drugmaker Sanofi is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.

The French company Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration said a potentially cancer-causing chemical had been detected at low levels in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac. The federal agency said consumers could consider taking another heartburn medicine or contact their doctor.

Several drugstore chains have already removed Zantac and generic versions from store shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessprescription drugsrecallu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
Child dies after pulled from Hudson River during boating emergency
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
Mystery woman discovered dead in Hudson River
1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting and fire in Harlem
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
Show More
Wrong-way driver may have caused NJ crash that killed 3
1645th World Trade Center victim identified
Community pays for homeless man's funeral after vicious NYC murders
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Cold case solved: Man arrested in 1995 murders of 2 NYC teens
More TOP STORIES News