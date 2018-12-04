EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4830855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The widow of Eladio Marquez, a flight instructor from Rahway, talked to Eyewitness News

A pilot from New Jersey and his passenger were killed when a small plane crashed through the roof of a Florida building that contained a therapy center for autistic children.The crash occurred Saturday afternoon near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and caused a fire. Both passengers in the Cessna 335 were killed.Family members say the 51-year-old pilot is Eladio Marquez from Rahway, New Jersey. Marquez was a flight instructor and owned the plane, which is registered in New Jersey.He leaves behind two children, including an 11-year-old son with his wife.His widow, Belkis Marquez, says she is heartbroken as she struggles to come to grips with the death of her husband.She said her husband left for Florida on Friday and told her he would be back soon. She has no idea what caused the crash, but she said her husband loved to fly and was a good pilot.Battalion Chief Steven Gollan, a spokesman for the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, told WPLG-TV that eight teachers and five children were in the building when the plane crashed. One of the teachers suffered minor injuries as she ushered the children from the building, but she was not hospitalized.The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.----------