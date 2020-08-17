Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias power outages: PSEG LI to reimburse customers for food, medicine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- PSEG Long Island announced Monday it will reimburse customers for food and medicine spoiled during power outages that occurred as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The utility is expanding its claims policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic so that customers whose electrical service was interrupted by the storm for at least 72 hours can be reimbursed.

More than 420,000 customers on Long Island and in the Rockaways were without electricity, making it the most destructive storm since Superstorm Sandy.

"We recognize that losing power in August, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a hardship for many of our customers," PSEG Long Island President and COO Daniel Eichhorn said. "Given the unique combination of circumstances, we believe the right thing to do is to expand our claims process to ease the burden on the customers most impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias."

PSEG Long Island will reimburse residential customers up to $250 and commercial customers up to $5,000 for food spoilage if their service was interrupted for 72 hours or longer between Aug. 4, and Aug. 12, 2020 because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

For residential customers, food spoilage claims of $150 or less must include an itemized list.

Food spoilage claims over $150 must include an itemized list and proof of loss (for example: cash register tapes, store or credit card receipts, canceled checks or photographs of spoiled items).

Separately, customers will be reimbursed for losses up to a maximum of $300 for prescription medications that spoiled due to lack of refrigeration.

Customers must provide an itemized list of the medications and proof of loss (for example: pharmacy prescription label or pharmacy receipt identifying the medicine).

Commercial customers applying for reimbursement must supply an itemized list of spoiled food and proof of loss (invoices, inventory lists, bank statements).

Customers can apply for reimbursement at PSEGLINY.com/claims. The reimbursement claims cannot be processed over the phone.

Customers will have until Sept. 16, 2020 to file claims. Reimbursement is expected to take up to 60 business days from when a proper claim form is completed and submitted to PSEG Long Island.

