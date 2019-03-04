Helicopter crash in Kenya kills 4 Americans, police say

LONDON -- Four Americans were killed Sunday night when their helicopter crashed on a remote island in northern Kenya, authorities said.
Their Kenyan pilot also was killed. The helicopter went down after 8 p.m. local time at Central Island National Park, which sits on a small volcanic island in the middle of Lake Turkana, according to a statement from Kenya's National Police Service.
The chopper was one of two that had landed on the island earlier in the day at Lobolo tented camp. Both took off that evening, but one -- a Bell 505 -- lost contact and crashed on the island, according to a statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. The slain pilot has been identified as Capt. Marious Magonga.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the identities of the other victims will be released once their relatives have been notified, Kenyan police said.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, who confirmed that four Americans were among the dead, told ABC News they're aware of the crash and are communicating with Kenyan authorities.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Monday morning.
Less than three weeks ago, two Americans were among five people killed when their small plane crashed in Kenya's Great Rift Valley region.
ABC News' Bea Wangondu in Nairobi contributed to this report.
