Helicopter crash in Southern California kills five, sparks brush fire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that five people were killed in the crash and that there were no survivors.
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
Avoid the area until further notice.
The crash occurred in the Los Angeles County town of Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre of dry brush, Marrujo said.
Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.