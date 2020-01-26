helicopter crash

Helicopter crash in Southern California kills five, sparks brush fire

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Emergency crews responded after a deadly helicopter crash sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that five people were killed in the crash and that there were no survivors.



The crash occurred in the Los Angeles County town of Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
