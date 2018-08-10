Helicopter crashes in Ocean City, New Jersey

A helicopter with a student pilot and an instructor aboard made a hard landing at a small airport in southern New Jersey, leaving at least one person injured.The Federal Aviation Administration said the Robinson R22 helicopter ended up in a marshy area west of Ocean City Municipal Airport around 9:30 a.m. Friday. It apparently had taken off a short time earlier.Authorities said one person aboard the helicopter was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed, non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn't known if the other person was also injured.The helicopter was heavily damaged in the incident, ending up on its side with damage to its rotors.The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA.According to its FAA registry, the helicopter is owned by a man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. It was manufactured by Robinson Helicopter and has a certificate valid through January of 2020.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------