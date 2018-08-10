HELICOPTER CRASH

Helicopter crashes in Ocean City, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Aerial images from sister station WPVI-TV after a helicopter crashed in a marshy area in Ocean City, NJ.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. --
A helicopter with a student pilot and an instructor aboard made a hard landing at a small airport in southern New Jersey, leaving at least one person injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Robinson R22 helicopter ended up in a marshy area west of Ocean City Municipal Airport around 9:30 a.m. Friday. It apparently had taken off a short time earlier.

Authorities said one person aboard the helicopter was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed, non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn't known if the other person was also injured.

The helicopter was heavily damaged in the incident, ending up on its side with damage to its rotors.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA.

According to its FAA registry, the helicopter is owned by a man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. It was manufactured by Robinson Helicopter and has a certificate valid through January of 2020.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshelicopter crashNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HELICOPTER CRASH
EXCLUSIVE: Could you survive an aircraft crash?
Open-door helicopter flights banned from taking off from NYC after crash
Report: Pilots warned company about helicopter safety before crash
Funeral for Christopher Raguso, serviceman from LI killed in chopper crash
More helicopter crash
Top Stories
Father of baby found dead in East River due in court
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
Sean Young wanted for questioning by NYPD in burglary
Wake Forest coach charged in Queens punch death
VIDEO: Teen pushed from bridge speaks out from hospital
Mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
Show More
State of emergency ahead of Charlottesville anniversary
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in crash
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
More News