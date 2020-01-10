6 hurt when fire tears through building in Hell's Kitchen

New York City (WABC) -- Fire tore through a building in Hell's Kitchen Friday, leaving six people injured.

Thick white smoke was billowing out of the building on Ninth Avenue near West 47th Street around 11 a.m.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a building and moved up to the second floor.

The FDNY said 106 firefighters and EMS responded, and 25 units were deployed to help get the blaze under control.

Three civilians and three firefighters were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One person suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchennew york citymanhattanbuilding firefdnyfirefightersburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News