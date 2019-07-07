EXCLUSIVE: Hell's Kitchen restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A restaurant owner in Hell's Kitchen tried to stop a group of robbers from stealing his employees' valuables.Two men saw an open basement door on the sidewalk of Tulcingo Restaurant on 11th Ave near 46th Street - they made their move while another man and woman in the distance kept watch.The owners of the restaurant were paying attention, and came out to confront them, then close the basement door with the two thieves inside. However, a bike on top prevented the door from closing - when the two got out, a scuffle began."They started swinging at the kids, back-and-forth, and they ran away," said one eyewitness.Moments after taking off, the owners quickly realized the four got away with valuables belonging to the restaurant workers, whose lockers are downstairs.Police were at the restaurant Saturday night speaking to the owners.The owners say they did not recognize the four robbers, and are hoping they are caught soon. They say the door to the basement will now be closed and locked at all times.----------