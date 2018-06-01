Hempstead man sentenced in killing of 12-year-old girl

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A Hempstead man has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in her Long Island home.
Jakwan Keller, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter charges back in March.
Twelve-year-old Dejah Joyner was killed in the October 2015 shooting.
Keller was upset that someone from a rival gang had stolen his brother's hoverboard and went looking to retaliate.
When he allegedly shot at Dejah's house in Hempstead, a group of people was standing out front.
Dejah was in the living room of the house and a bullet came through the front window, striking her in the head.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts