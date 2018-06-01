Hempstead man sentenced in killing of 12-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the sentencing from Mineola.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A Hempstead man has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in her Long Island home.

Jakwan Keller, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter charges back in March.

Twelve-year-old Dejah Joyner was killed in the October 2015 shooting.

Keller was upset that someone from a rival gang had stolen his brother's hoverboard and went looking to retaliate.

When he allegedly shot at Dejah's house in Hempstead, a group of people was standing out front.

Dejah was in the living room of the house and a bullet came through the front window, striking her in the head.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stray bulletchild killedlong island newsHempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News