Hempstead man sentenced in killing of 12-year-old girl

A Hempstead man has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in her Long Island home.Jakwan Keller, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter charges back in March.Twelve-year-old Dejah Joyner was killed in the October 2015 shooting.When he allegedly shot at Dejah's house in Hempstead, a group of people was standing out front.Dejah was in the living room of the house and a bullet came through the front window, striking her in the head.