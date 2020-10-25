here and now

Here and Now: Elijah Cummings' memoir, racial wealth gap, 'American Runaway'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the dire warning about the Trump administration from the late congressman Elijah Cummings. His widow speaks on why Cummings' memoir "We're Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Democracy" is a must-read.

Also, "American Runaway" is one woman's story of leaving the country to avoid the political chaos.

And, closing the racial wage gap. The demand for equal pay for black women.

We also talk to rising baritone star Justin Austin.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhere and nowrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: Racism in America, Ronald McDonald House, female leadership
Here and Now: 1st National Black Voter Day, Black-owned business initiative
Here and Now: Helping families in need, soulful yoga and Misty Copeland
Here and Now: Addressing the surge of gun violence in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo on Trump administration COVID policy: 'They surrendered'
NYPD investigating video of officer blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
US sees second-highest day of COVID cases ever
NYPD confiscates then returns PPE handed out to voters
Man steals police cruiser, leads officers on wild chase: Cops
AOC joins voters as long lines continue on day 2 of early voting
Show More
Man dressed as headless horseman plays guitar on bike
Pence to keep up travel despite contact with COVID-infected aides
COVID Updates: Russia falling behind on vaccine trials
Rapper Offset detained in Beverly Hills while on Instagram Live
Tropical Storm Zeta forms, remnants could impact NYC area
More TOP STORIES News