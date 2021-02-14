here and now

Here and Now: COVID's impact on heart health of Black community

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this episode of Here and Now, we take a look at the impact of COVID-19 on heart health in the Black community.

Also, in celebration of Black History Month, Sandra Bookman has a conversation with New York Knicks' legend Walt Clyde Frasier.

Meanwhile, you'll also hear from the first Black Bachelor, Matt James, about his journey to find love.

Finally, Here and Now introduces the newest director and curator at the famed Gagosian Gallery.

Their mission is to create more space for underrepresented artists of color.

