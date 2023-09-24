Here and Now for 9/24/23: Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chelsea Film Festival, and Jumaane Williams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, and it is the leading cause of death in Black women.
Vice President of Community Impact for the American Cancer Society Natasha Coleman and cancer survivor Latonya Crisp talk to Sandra about their experiences.
Also, the Chelse Film Festival is running for the 11th year. The Chelsea Film Institute exposes underprivileged youth to the arts, and they are offering a new BIPOC screening incubator.
The CEO and Co-Founder of the Chelsea Film Festival Ingrid Jean-Baptiste and a finalist in the screenwriting incubator Christopher London let Sandra in on the filmmaking magic.
Lastly, Sandra talks to New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Williams has been called a voice for the people with his efforts on behalf of women's rights, protecting the environment and reforming the justice system.
