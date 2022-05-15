here and now

Here and Now: Feurtado brothers discuss their foundation to help build communities

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Here and Now: Feurtado brothers discuss their foundation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this episode of Here and Now, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson discusses tackling the challenges facing her community.

Gibson breaks down how she plans on addressing crime, the fall-out from COVID, and the housing crisis.

We also speak to two former drug kingpin turned crime fighters.

Meet the once infamous Feurtado brothers -- now changing lives for the better in Jamaica, Queens.

And learn about why black people are more likely to die from colon cancer.

We speak with the founder of Noble Touch about how the non-profit helps people take control of their healing through Pranic Healing methods.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhealthhere and nowgang violencecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: 'A Story of Bones' highlights traces of slave trade
Here and Now: Impact of student loans on Black women
Here and Now: Social activists discuss impact of 'Less is More' law
Here and Now: Taking a closer look at the rise in gun violence
TOP STORIES
18-year-old charged in deadly mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
What we know about the alleged gunman in the Buffalo mass shooting
NYPD stepping up patrols outside Black houses of worship
AccuWeather: Humid Sunday
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
Police: Man struck repeatedly with gun in Queens mugging
3 firefighters among 15 injured in Brooklyn fire
Show More
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Shootings leave 21 injured near NBA gatherings, prompting curfew
This is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world
Harlem pet rescue stops taking in dogs amid pneumonia outbreak
Thousands attend abortion-rights rallies across NYC
More TOP STORIES News