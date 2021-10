Here and Now: 'Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees,' help immigrants seeking asylum

ABC 7 UNITE

On this episode of Here and Now, we have the latest on local efforts to help Haitian refugees seeking asylum in our area.Brooklyn-based group 'Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees,' is dedicated to assisting those immigrants.Co-founders of that group, Ninaj Raoul and Dr. Marie Lily Cerat, join us.Also ahead, we have more on 'The Sacred Nile,' award-winning photojournalist Chester Higgin's new book exploring how African spirituality influenced western religion.We'll also introduce you to the podiatrist that has made addressing the foot issues of Black women a priority and share how "Imanee" is helping young Black women discover their best selves.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite