Here and Now: 'Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees,' help immigrants seeking asylum

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Brooklyn-based group helps Haitians seeking asylum

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we have the latest on local efforts to help Haitian refugees seeking asylum in our area.

Brooklyn-based group 'Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees,' is dedicated to assisting those immigrants.

Co-founders of that group, Ninaj Raoul and Dr. Marie Lily Cerat, join us.

Also ahead, we have more on 'The Sacred Nile,' award-winning photojournalist Chester Higgin's new book exploring how African spirituality influenced western religion.

We'll also introduce you to the podiatrist that has made addressing the foot issues of Black women a priority and share how "Imanee" is helping young Black women discover their best selves.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

