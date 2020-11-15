here and now

Here and Now: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes history

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has forever changed the face of politics.

Harris will become the first female, first Black and Asian woman to hold the second highest office in the nation.

What role will she play and what kind of impact will she have, especially on girls and women of color here and around the world?

Joining us to help take a closer look at the pivotal moment is Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of The National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Dr. Khadijah Miller, professor of interdisciplinary studies at Norfolk State University.

Also, an update from an ER doctor whose been on the frontline since the pandemic began.

And, a one-woman play about the life of Eartha Kitt, the entertainer and activist blacklisted for speaking out against the Vietnam War.

Plus, American ballet theater principal dance Misty Copeland talks about her latest book "Bunheads" as well as real-life cooking and free lessons with Chefleen.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhere and nowkamala harris2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: Presidential election, 'GOSO' program
Families featured in new ABC series share their experiences
Here and Now: Cummings' memoir, racial wealth gap, 'American Runaway'
Here and Now: Racism in America, Ronald McDonald House, female leadership
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'New York will lead the way': Cuomo makes vaccination promise
NYC virus rate stays below school-closing threshold, for now
COVID Update: Police bust illegal fight club in NYC
3rd teen charged in Bronx woman's murder over photos
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Everything to know about SpaceX launch scheduled for tonight
COVID Live Updates: Number of new cases on the rise in all 50 states
Show More
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis on Upper West Side
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty evening showers
Window washers fall 15 stories off scaffolding in NYC
More TOP STORIES News