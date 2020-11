Here and Now: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes history

ABC 7 UNITE

RESOURCES

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has forever changed the face of politics.Harris will become the first female, first Black and Asian woman to hold the second highest office in the nation.What role will she play and what kind of impact will she have, especially on girls and women of color here and around the world?Joining us to help take a closer look at the pivotal moment is Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of The National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Dr. Khadijah Miller, professor of interdisciplinary studies at Norfolk State University.Also, an update from an ER doctor whose been on the frontline since the pandemic began.And, a one-woman play about the life of Eartha Kitt, the entertainer and activist blacklisted for speaking out against the Vietnam War.Plus, American ballet theater principal dance Misty Copeland talks about her latest book "Bunheads" as well as real-life cooking and free lessons with Chefleen.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube