Here and Now: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes history

Harris will become the first female, first Black and Asian woman to hold the second highest office in the nation.
What role will she play and what kind of impact will she have, especially on girls and women of color here and around the world?
Joining us to help take a closer look at the pivotal moment is Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of The National Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Dr. Khadijah Miller, professor of interdisciplinary studies at Norfolk State University.
Also, an update from an ER doctor whose been on the frontline since the pandemic began.
And, a one-woman play about the life of Eartha Kitt, the entertainer and activist blacklisted for speaking out against the Vietnam War.
Plus, American ballet theater principal dance Misty Copeland talks about her latest book "Bunheads" as well as real-life cooking and free lessons with Chefleen.
