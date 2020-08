Here and Now: Kamala Harris and more

ABC 7 UNITE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, Senator Kamala Harris makes history as the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket.Can the Biden-Harris ticket beat the incumbents, Trump-Pence?We are also celebrating the evolution of Black culture by going beyond the narrative of slavery and civil rights. F-I-T's Black student union presents the exhibition, "Black in Time."Plus, embracing our roots. The game changing developments in the natural hair movement.Grammy-award winning jazz bassist, Christian McBride, also joins us.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube