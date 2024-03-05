here & now

Here and Now: 'Macrobite' and Melba Moore

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman features a profile of the company 'Macrobite' and special guest Melba Moore.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's not how you start, it's how you finish.

These formerly incarcerated men are running a successful health-food company in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

"MacroBites" is the first national Black-owned ready-to-eat service company.

Here to tell us more are MacroBites' CEO Jarrette Atkins and president David Lewis.

Plus, as we mark Women's History Month, we welcome Tony award-winning singer Melba Moore.

She'll be hitting high notes when she takes center stage at New York City's 54 Below next month.

Moore will be taking audiences on a musical journey through her remarkable career and life in "From Broadway, With Love."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

